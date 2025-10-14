Is Georgina pregnant? Ronaldo's fiancée fuels speculation with latest post

Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo’s fiancée, has ignited social media with pregnancy speculation.
According to Parade, the Argentine-Spanish model shared a glimpse of her trip to Paris Fashion Week in her latest Instagarm post, sparking pregnancy rumors.
The 31-year-old was among the guests at Balenciaga’s Spring/Summer 2026 show, where she took a front-row seat alongside Lauren Sánchez, the wife of billionaire Jeff Bezos.
For her Paris getaway, Rodriguez wore an all-white set exuding effortless Parisian elegance.
However, behind her head-turning look, fans couldn’t help but notice a subtle detail in her outfit. The comment section was flooded with one burning question, Is Georgina Rodriguez pregnant?
A user asked, “Pregnant again?”
“Is there a baby on board?” a second user added.
Another commented, “Is she pregnant?”
Others were convinced that the glowing post was a subtle hint of a baby on the way.
Besides their teenage son, the newly engaged, Ronaldo and Georgina, welcomed their adorable twins Eva and Mateo via surrogate. The couple welcomed another daughter Bella in 2021.