Nikita Tszyu's future fights in doubt after car accident injuries

Rising Australian boxer Nikita Tszyu has suffered minor injuries following a recent car accident.
According to The Sporting World, the incident places a potential fight with Michael Zerafa in jeopardy, although no decision has been made either way at this stage.
Promoters No Limit Boxing in a statement released on Tuesday, October 14, said, “Nikita Tszyu was involved in a car accident over the weekend when the vehicle he was travelling in was struck at an intersection. He sustained minor injuries and is now recovering at home with his family. A decision regarding any return to ring in 2025 will be made in the coming weeks."
Tszyu, 27, was understood to be preparing to face Zerafa, with the fight all but set for late November.
The bout was due to end years of bad blood between Zerafa and the Tszyu family, finally pitting the Victorian against one of Australian boxing's most famous families.
Zerafa was initially scheduled to face Nikita's older brother Tim in 2021 before the fight fell over at the last minute.
Since then, the youngest Tszyu has made a splash in the professional ranks, quickly moving to 11-0 and winning fans with an all-action style which has earned him nine knockout wins thus far.