Lionel Messi could be forced to tear down €11 million Ibiza mansion

Lionel Messi could be forced to tear down his €11 million Ibiza mansion amid controversy over its construction on protected land.
The 16,000-square-metre property, which Messi purchased in 2022, has also faced other issues including vandalism last year by the climate activist group Futuro Vegetal.
Messi’s mansion, located in Sant Josep de Sa Talaia on Ibiza’s west coast and bought in 2022 from Swiss businessman Philippe Amon, breaks local building rules
He does not have the proper permits or a certificate of occupancy and the house is built on protected land.
According to ABC News, part of Messi’s mansion might have to be demolished if the legal issues aren’t resolved.
The house has been called a “toxic asset” because it cannot be sold or rented and a mayoral order has blocked Messi from making any more changes.
The property includes a 92-square-metre pool and a private football pitch and the city council has begun official proceedings over the illegal alterations.
Messi reportedly hit the activists with a criminal damage charge and a £50,000 bill of compensation.