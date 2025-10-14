Sports

Lamine Yamal, Olmo injury setbacks: Spain coach defends team

Olmo’s injury has worsened the strained relationship between Spain’s medical team and Barcelona

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Spain coach Luis de la Fuente has defended his team’s approach after injuries to Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo and Ferran Torres on international duty.

Yamal has been out for a long time due to a groin injury, Torres has a muscle issue while Olmo is sidelined with a calf injury.

He emphasized that his team always puts players’ health first and urged critics not to overreact, saying these were just routine injuries. as per Goal.

Olmo’s injury has worsened the strained relationship between Spain’s medical team and Barcelona, who were already upset about how the young player Yamal was handled during September’s international games.

Previously, Barcelona coach Hansi Flick slammed Spain's treatment of Yamal after the teenager was forced to play through injury.

The Spain boss strongly defended his staff’s approach, saying, "It's not just a new development, it's just this week. We've been working on and taking care of the players' health for a long time. A series of specific situations have arisen for each player that have indicated they had to leave the training camp. We've always done that."

He added, "We see players getting injured week after week in La Liga. This is just another week, and injuries can happen. I don't know why they're making such a big deal about it. Injuries are a part of football, but we prioritize the player's health even if people say things that don't correspond to reality."  

Barcelona will next face Girona on October 18, Olympiacos on October 21, and Real Madrid on October 26.

