Shaan Shahid claims his right to go shirtless: ‘I'm just a part of society’

Shaan Shahid has given a bold statement on going shirtless!
The 50-year-old actor took to her Facebook account on Friday, to unapologetically claim his right to go shirtless.
“I’m an artist of 50 .. it is my job to transform according to the script ..I’m just doing my job !!! ..I thank the ALMIGHTY that He has blessed me with health and the will to take care of myself .. as my body is my only companion that will be with me till the end,” Shahid wrote alongside his shirtless photos.
The Khuda Kay Liye further added, “So I must respect it.. and at the same time I also try to inspire people of my age to get fit .. the world that we live in has given men the right to go shirtless .. a lot of people might have issues with those rights but what can I say.”
"I didn’t make the society I’m just a part of it .. but if someone wants to change it .. they are most welcome .. I’m sure their post will get more viral than my post!” Shahid concluded.
Shaan Shahid made his debut in Javed Fazil's Bulandi, alongside Reema Khan and since then he has acted in numerous commercially successful films.