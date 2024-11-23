Badshah breaks silence on dating rumors with Hania Amir 

Trending

  • November 23, 2024
Indian rapper Badshah has set the record straight on his dynamics with Pakistani drama actor Hania Amir.

During a recent interaction at Sahitya AajTak 2024, the Let’s Nacho singer cleared the air on dating Hania once and for all.

He explained that while they share a friendly bond, their relationship is purely platonic, "Hania is a very good friend of mine, and we share a great connection. We have a lot of fun whenever we meet, and that’s all there is to it. She is happy in her life and I am in mine."

The Genda Phool hitmaker then further clarified how people often romantically link them, “Our equation is wonderful, but people often misinterpret it and see what they want to believe.”

Earlier, the Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha actress shared a  heartwarming clip on her Instagram stories from Badshah's concert in Canada where both exchanged a special gesture of mutual respect on stage. 

In the footage, she lovingly referred to him as an ‘absolute rockstar and wrote,“That’s my beautiful friend! He’s an absolute rockstar! Hero hai @badboyshah.”

On the work front, Hania Amir is still basking in the success of her drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum. 

