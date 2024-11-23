Long COVID affects young adults more than seniors, study

Researchers have warned that younger and middle-aged adults have higher risks of experiencing worse Long COVID symptoms as compared to people aged 65 or older.
According to Health Day, a team of researchers from Northwestern Medicine analyzed data from 13 hundred COVID-19 patients from May 2020 to March 2023 with the hypothesis that “older people will have worse manifestations of long COVID.”
However, after analyzing the data, they found surprising and opposite results.
The lead researcher, Dr. Igor Koralnik, said, “We found that young and middle-aged patients in the clinic had worse neurologic and non-neurologic symptoms of long COVID. They were more affected in their quality of life by those symptoms, and also, they had more cognitive dysfunction compared to the older individuals who came to the clinic.”
He said that although the pandemic is over, the Long COVID pandemic continues and is impacting the young workforce of society.
The researcher suggested, “We need to continue to take care of those people, treat their symptoms, and do research to understand what is the root cause of Long COVID and how we can prevent it in the future.”
Long COVID Symptoms
Symptoms of Long COVID include extreme tiredness, brain fog, dizziness, problems with taste and smell, sleep problems, shortness of breath, cough, headache, fast or irregular heartbeat, and digestion problems.