Jonathan Bailey reveals his secret career breakthrough years before 'Bridgerton'

Jonathan Bailey, who rose to fame with Netflix's hit series Bridgerton, has revealed that his career breakthrough wasn't what we all think.
During a recent interview with IndieWire, the Wicked actor revealed that it was his role as Cassio in the Royal National Theatre's production of Othello in 2013 that marked a turning point in his career.
“That, to me, is my career break,” he said.
Bailey went on to share, “It was that moment because I didn’t go to drama school. … The transition from acting as a child to an adult, everyone says, ‘Oh, it’s impossible. You can’t do that.’ And then people go, ‘Oh, the National Theater, you can really only perform in [that] space if you’ve gone to drama school, and you won’t be able to do Shakespeare.’”
“And so it’s so funny now that, obviously, there’s groundbreaking experiences of being a gay man and playing multiple parts in these sorts of films. But there’s so many other things that I was up against! So [when I got that part] I just remember being like, ‘Fucking hell, anything’s possible if that’s possible.’ That was huge for me,” he added.
Moreover, Bailey, who is currently enjoying the success of Broadway musical, Wicked, is set to return to London's stage in a few months to take on the role in Richard II.
Who is Jonathan Bailey playing in Heartstopper?
Jonathan Bailey made a cameo in Heartstopper Season 3. He played Jack Maddox, an Instagram-famous author and Charlie's celebrity crush.
Who plays Anthony in The Bridgerton?
Jonathan Bailey plays Anthony Bridgerton in Netflix's Bridgerton. He is set to reprise role in season 4 of hit series.