NHS urges early flu and Covid vaccines to stay safe THIS Christmas

Over 68,000 people have still not received their Covid vaccination, and over 74,000 have not had their flu jab

  by Web Desk
  • December 07, 2024
NHS is recently advising people who are at higher risk of health complications to get their free vaccinations for Covid and flu before the winter pressures set in.

As per BBC, the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Integrated Care System stated that more than 425,000 flu and Covid vaccinations have been given in the area but over 68,000 people have still not received their Covid vaccination, and over 74,000 have not had their flu jab.

Cali Makewell, the integrated vaccination service lead at the trust, said in a statement, noting, "Over the Christmas break as we get together with friends and family indoors, viruses like Covid and flu can spread more easily."

She added, “Which is why we'd really urge you to get your winter vaccinations soon to make sure you're protected in time.”

Ms Makewell further shared, “We all know Christmas can be a really busy time with your head full of things to do. If you're eligible for a flu or Covid vaccine, we'd really encourage you to get those vaccines, and tick that off your to do list."

People in the clinical at-risk groups include those with breathing conditions, certain heart conditions, liver or kidney disease, diabetes and conditions that affect the brain or nerves, such as Parkinson’s disease.

