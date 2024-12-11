Royal

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands turns head at outing with Portuguese President

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands welcomed Portuguese President Marcelo Rebel de Sousa to the Hague

  • by Web Desk
  • December 11, 2024
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands welcomed Portuguese President Marcelo Rebel de Sousa to the Hague with Christmas spirit.

The royal stunned in a scarlet silk dress coat paired with a wide-brimmed hat, garnet and diamond tassel earrings, and classic burgundy heels, looking drop-dead gorgeous.

Queen Maxima posed with husband King-Willem Alexander in front of a grand Christmas tree outside the Mauritshuis Museum.

She also posed in front of one of museum’s most famous pieces Girl with a Pearl Earring by golden age painter Johannes Vermeer.

During the visit, Maxima removed her coat to reveal a paisley-patterned dress with wine-coloured feathers lining her neckline, which looked even more phenomenal.

PHOTOS: Reuters
PHOTOS: Reuters

Moreover, Queen Maxima and King-Willem Alexander was joined by President de Sousa, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, and other dignitaries.

The event was part of President de Sousa's two-day visit to the Netherlands at the invitation of the country's King and Queen.

Yesterday, President de Sousa was treated to a state banquet held in his honor at the royal palace in Amsterdam.

The Portuguese president's busy schedule included meetings with representatives from the Dutch government, a visit to the Peace Palace, and a reception at the Royal Tropical Institute.

