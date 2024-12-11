Queen Maxima of the Netherlands turns head at outing with Portuguese President

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands welcomed Portuguese President Marcelo Rebel de Sousa to the Hague with Christmas spirit.
The royal stunned in a scarlet silk dress coat paired with a wide-brimmed hat, garnet and diamond tassel earrings, and classic burgundy heels, looking drop-dead gorgeous.
Queen Maxima posed with husband King-Willem Alexander in front of a grand Christmas tree outside the Mauritshuis Museum.
She also posed in front of one of museum’s most famous pieces Girl with a Pearl Earring by golden age painter Johannes Vermeer.
During the visit, Maxima removed her coat to reveal a paisley-patterned dress with wine-coloured feathers lining her neckline, which looked even more phenomenal.
Moreover, Queen Maxima and King-Willem Alexander was joined by President de Sousa, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, and other dignitaries.
The event was part of President de Sousa's two-day visit to the Netherlands at the invitation of the country's King and Queen.
Yesterday, President de Sousa was treated to a state banquet held in his honor at the royal palace in Amsterdam.
The Portuguese president's busy schedule included meetings with representatives from the Dutch government, a visit to the Peace Palace, and a reception at the Royal Tropical Institute.