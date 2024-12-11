Entertainment

‘Top Boy’ actor José de la Torre dies at 37 after battling serious illness

José de la Torre, who played Iván in the series 'Toy Boy' on Netflix, has passed away at the age of 37

  by Web Desk
  • December 11, 2024
José de la Torre, best known for playing Iván in the series Toy Boy on Netflix, has passed away at the age of 37, leaving his fans mourning.

The 37-year-old Spanish actor died on Thursday, December 5, after a courageously battling a serious illness. His funeral was held last Friday.

José, who was born in Montilla, Córdoba Province in Spain, is survived by his parents and sister.

In June, he announced that he had been receiving treatment due to which he had stepped away from the showbiz world.

Following the heartbreaking news of his sad demise, actress Luisa Martín and singer Lolita Flores paid tributes to the actor online.

“It breaks my heart to think I’ll never hear your voice again, but I’ll keep talking to you. Love you endlessly, José,” Lolita wrote.

Renowned Spanish singer Pablo Alborán also mourned the loss of a dear friend, saying: "I can't believe you're gone so soon.

"I'm devastated by your departure. I'm sending kisses to all of your family and friends,” he added.

Besides Toy Boy, José de la Torre also appeared in Amar es para siempre, Vis a Vis: El Oasis, and Servir y proteger.

