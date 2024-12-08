THIS nutrient-packed superfood will boost your health instantly

Why not try a protein-packed breakfast that provides all the essential proteins your body needs?
That meal is called tofu which is produced by cooking soy milk and curdling it through a process similar to cheese making.
Tofu is a key component of the Japanese diet. It is consumed daily in a range of dishes, from savoury options like miso soup and yudofu to desserts like kinako tofu (tofu with toasted soy flour and sugar).
It is rich in high-quality protein, which makes it an important protein option for people following vegetarian or vegan diets, often referred to as “vegetable meat.”
Tofu contains all the essential amino acids the body needs for growth, tissue repair and the production of enzymes and hormones.
This food is a great source of many other nutrients like calcium, iron, magnesium, potassium and vitamins B and is also beneficial for bone health due to its calcium content.
Tofu is beneficial for heart health as it can lower bad cholesterol levels in the blood, which helps reduce the risk of heart disease.
It is pertinent to note that tofu should be avoided by those with a soy allergy or sensitivity.