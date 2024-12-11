Beyoncé teases exciting news after Jay-z rape allegation

Beyoncé has dropped a teaser trailer for her upcoming halftime performance during Netflix‘s inaugural NFL Christmas Gameday.
In the teaser, the Say My Name singer could be seen decorating a festive cactus with football ornaments while snow falls all around her.
Alongside the teaser, Beyoncé penned, “A Cowboy Carter Christmas. HOUSTON, TEXAS 12.25.”
A Cowboy Carter Christmas will premiere live on Netflix on December 25.
Beyoncé will take center field during the Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans game scheduled for 4:30 p.m. EST at NRG Stadium in Houston, which will be livestreamed on Netflix.
The first preview of the performance was shared in November, featuring Beyoncé in a football aesthetic with nods to American themes across Cowboy Carter.
The clip was backed by audio from American Requiem, the opening song from Beyoncé's country album.
“With Netflix and Beyoncé, the NFL kicks off what is expected to be a new holiday tradition, as Netflix has also announced NFL games for 2025 and 2026,” Netflix announced in November.
It further added, "Produced by Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment and Jesse Collins Entertainment, this year’s halftime show will be the first live performance of songs from her genre-bending and record-breaking album Cowboy Carter.”
The release also teased special guest features from artists who appear on Cowboy Carter, including Shaboozey, Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Linda Martell, Post Malone, and more.