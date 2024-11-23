Minal Khan shares video montage from her fun resort vacation 

Minal Khan made Thailand a whole lot glamorous with her presence!
Turning to her Instagram account over the weekend, the Jalan actress shared a clip featuring solo shots from her resort vacation.
The footage showed Minal striking various poses amidst the backdrop of the serene beach and the calm waves.
Despite all the mommy chores, Minal managed to spare some time to make her feed look pretty appealing with various clips and pictures.
“In between all the baby work I managed to make something,” the Hasad actress penned a caption to her footage.
The Norwegian indie rock singer-songwriter Girl in Red’s famous song We Fell in Love In October played in the backdrop of her post.
Soon after her vacation reel went viral, her die-hard fans could not stop but be in awe of her beach looks.
One fan wrote, “More power to you.”
“Stunning,” another fan noted.
“Queenieee,” a third user gushed.
It is pertinent to mention that Minal has been busy making fond memories with her family in Thailand while her beloved sister Aiman celebrated her birthday in style.
Minal Khan exchanged vows with her Parachayee co-actor Ahsan Mohsin Ikram in September 2021.