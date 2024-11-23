Trending

Minal Khan shares video montage from her fun resort vacation

Mom-of-one Minal Khan is on a romantic getaway in Thailand with her husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram

  • by Web Desk
  • November 23, 2024
Minal Khan shares video montage from her fun resort vacation
Minal Khan shares video montage from her fun resort vacation 

Minal Khan made Thailand a whole lot glamorous with her presence!

Turning to her Instagram account over the weekend, the Jalan actress shared a clip featuring solo shots from her resort vacation.

The footage showed Minal striking various poses amidst the backdrop of the serene beach and the calm waves.

Despite all the mommy chores, Minal managed to spare some time to make her feed look pretty appealing with various clips and pictures.

“In between all the baby work I managed to make something,” the Hasad actress penned a caption to her footage.

The Norwegian indie rock singer-songwriter Girl in Red’s famous song We Fell in Love In October played in the backdrop of her post. 


Soon after her vacation reel went viral, her die-hard fans could not stop but be in awe of her beach looks.

One fan wrote, “More power to you.”

“Stunning,” another fan noted.

“Queenieee,” a third user gushed.

It is pertinent to mention that Minal has been busy making fond memories with her family in Thailand while her beloved sister Aiman celebrated her birthday in style.

Minal Khan exchanged vows with her Parachayee co-actor Ahsan Mohsin Ikram in September 2021. 

Hania Amir makes heartfelt statement amid 'KMKT' success
Hania Amir makes heartfelt statement amid 'KMKT' success
Suhana Khan posts sweet birthday post for rumoured beau Agastya Nanda
Suhana Khan posts sweet birthday post for rumoured beau Agastya Nanda
Hrithik Roshan spills rare facts on 'The Karan Arjun experience' amid re-release
Hrithik Roshan spills rare facts on 'The Karan Arjun experience' amid re-release
Kartik Aaryan unveils serene video from Goa beach: Watch
Kartik Aaryan unveils serene video from Goa beach: Watch
Are Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma tying the knot?
Are Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma tying the knot?
'The Glassworker' makes history: Pakistan's first animated feature to enter Oscars
'The Glassworker' makes history: Pakistan's first animated feature to enter Oscars
Abhishek Bachchan breaks silence after not wishing Aaradhya on birthday
Abhishek Bachchan breaks silence after not wishing Aaradhya on birthday
Sonam Kapoor makes SHOCKING confession about her health
Sonam Kapoor makes SHOCKING confession about her health
Badshah breaks silence on dating rumors with Hania Amir
Badshah breaks silence on dating rumors with Hania Amir
Sarah Khan embraces cozy winter mornings in London
Sarah Khan embraces cozy winter mornings in London
Shaan Shahid claims his right to go shirtless: ‘I'm just a part of society’
Shaan Shahid claims his right to go shirtless: ‘I'm just a part of society’
Imtiaz Ali addresses menace of casting couch in Bollywood
Imtiaz Ali addresses menace of casting couch in Bollywood