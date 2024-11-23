‘Gladiator II’ shocks fans with THIS surprise cameo: 'My two worlds collide'

Gladiator II has left its fans shocked and amused at the same time with a surprise cameo, which no one could have ever thought of.
During an intense scene of the film, the legendary UK comedian Matt Lucas made unexpected appearance on the screen, leaving his fans stunned.
Lucas played a brief role of the master of ceremonies during the battle scene between Pedro Pascal's Marcus Acacius and Paul Mescal's Lucius Verus.
Soon after the release of highly anticipated film on November 15, fans took internet by storm, expressing their surprise at Lucas's cameo.
One Fan wrote on X, “Gladiator II was sick but Matt Lucas being in it was a step too far."
While another noted, “Matt Lucas being in the cast of Gladiator 2 was not on tonight's bingo card.”
“Why is Matt Lucas in gladiator 2…?” asked the third.
The fourth added, “Matt Lucas as the master of ceremonies in Gladiator 2 just made the whole thing feel like a really fraught episode of the Great British Bake Off.”
“A fifth gushed: 'Matt Lucas from GBBO in Gladiator II? My two worlds collided,” said the fifth.
Matt Lucas has appeared in many blockbuster movies, including, Bridesmaids, Alice in Wonderland and Wonka.