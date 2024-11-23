In a recent strange event at a robotics company’s exhibition in Shanghai, China, a small AI robot named Erbai surprised everyone by “kidnapping” 12 bigger robots.
The daring act, captured on CCTV, quickly went viral on social media which lefts users both surprised and amused.
In the now-viral footage, Erbai, an AI creation from a Hangzhou-based manufacturer is seen communicating with the showroom robots in a human like-conversation.
As per multiple reports, the small robot asked one of the others, “Are you working overtime?” and managed it to “quit” and leave the hall.
The rest of the robots then followed suit, creating a funny scene of robotic “rebellion.”
At first, many thought the incident was caused by a random glitch or a sign of malfunction but the company later revealed that the “kidnapping” was a test to identify weakness in AI system.
While, the situation may seem humorous at first, it raises serious concerns about the safety of AI-driven robots.
Experts are now urging companies to implement stricter controls as AI continues to advances in almost every field, to prevent AI to make independent decisions.