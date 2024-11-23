Catherine Paiz shares life update after debuting new ‘love’

Catherine Paiz has new updates to share after introducing her newly found love to social media family!
The actress, model, TV host, and social media influencer, 34, who announced her latest romantic relationship on November 12, 2024, through her Instagram handle, has shared new updates of her life.
Taking to Instagram Story on Friday, November 22, The Ace Family YouTuber shared a couple of snaps, offering peeks into her fun days with kids and date night with boyfriend, Igor Ten, who is her tattoo artist as per Famous Birthdays.
The first story featured some delicious-looking food items on which the model captioned, “It’s multicultural day at the kids school!! I brought arroz con pollo y platanos!!”
In the second story were three beautiful orchid pots with a scenic backdrop. “Orchids for all 3 of my babies classrooms,” Paiz penned.
Meanwhile the last story, which was shared on Saturday, November 23, was a date night snap in which Catherine Paiz was romantically holding her boyfriend’s hand.
Catherine Paiz age:
The Monday Nights at Seven actress was born on August 24, 1990 in Montreal, Canada, after which she moved to Miami, Florida with her family and then to Los Angeles, California. The model is aged 34 as of 2024.
Catherine Paiz and Austin McBroom:
The famous YouTuber, Catherine Paiz started dating Austin McBroom in 2015, two years after which the couple got engaged in August 2017, followed by their wedding in the same year.
Paiz and McBroom share three children, two daughters, Elle and Alaïa, and a son, Steel.
Are Catherine and Austin still together?
Catherine and Austin announced their divorce after 6 years of marriage in January 2024. The former couple parted ways with mutual understanding and are committed to support their kids together.
The influencer went public with her relationship with tattoo artist Igor Ten in November 2024 via her Instagram handle.
Catherine Paiz net worth:
As of 2024, the model and influencer’s net worth is estimated to be around $2 million USD, reported Celebrity Net Worth.