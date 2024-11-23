Entertainment

Keke Palmer reveals Ice Cube’s words of wisdom on surviving Hollywood

The 'Scream Queen' star recounted the time when she got advice from the rapper

  • November 23, 2024
Keke Palmer has revealed that Ice Cube once gave her a heartfelt warning about navigating the challenges of Hollywood.

While conversing at Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, the Scream Queen star recounted the time when she got advice from the rapper, while they cast together in the 2008 sports comedy The Longshots.

"He didn't say too much — a man of few words. But very nice, and one day they were like, ‘Ice Cube wants to speak to you,' and I'm like, 'Okay …' " recalled Palmer.

She shared that the Friday star asked her to come into the room where he was with his bodyguards as he offered her advice about men in Hollywood.

Palmer reflected on the advice from Ice Cube, "He's like, 'I just want to tell you, Keke. You’re a beautiful young lady, and I see how kind you are and how nice you are to everybody on the set. But I want you to know you’re growing into a young woman, and a lot of times the way that people see you — the way that these men see you on set — it's not the way that you see yourself.”

She shared that the musician told her to "protect yourself, be careful and don’t let them take advantage of you. Know who you are and know what you have so people can't use it against you."

Palmer mentioned, at that time she "didn't understand," the message that she was "like 14" at the time, she said it was something that "stuck with me."

"And it was so important, I think, for him to say something like that to me," said Palmer. 

This came after Keke Palmer wrote about a scheduling dispute with Scream Queens creator Ryan Murphy in her memoir, Master of Me: The Secret to Controlling Your Narrative.


