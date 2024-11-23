Entertainment

Brad Pitt, George Clooney face major career setback after $200M film flop

Jon Watts shared the update on the sequel on the 'Oceans Twelve' co-stars flopped film

  • by Web Desk
  • November 23, 2024


Brad Pitt and George Clooney’s plans for a sequel to their Wolfs have been scrapped following widespread criticism labelling the original as “mediocre.”

While conversing with Collider amid the promotion of the Star Wars series Skeleton Crew, Jon Watts disclosed that Apple has cancelled the deal so the sequel will not happen.

“I don’t know what I’m directing next and I don’t think there’s going to be a Wolfs sequel,”he shared in an interview.

Notably, shortly after Pitt and Clooney’s film was flopped the director shared the update on the sequel.

Wolfs was rumoured to have cost upwards of $200m as it was the most expensive TV movie of all time.

The two high-profile actors collaborated on the movie with director Jon Watts, which was advertised as AppleTV's most significant debut ever on the platform.

Variety also confirmed the news that the sequel will no longer be happening after flop of original film

Earlier the reports suggested that the Apple TV Plus and filmmaker Jon Watts have secured a deal for a sequel three months before the crime film's 81st Venice International Film Festival debut.

In August, The Hollywood Reporter also confirmed  that the Oceans Twelve co-stars would team up for the sequel to reprise their role as Jon scored a new deal with Apple to helm Wolfs Part Two.

Wolfs had a limited theatrical release in the United States and Canada on September 20, 2024, and then released globally on Apple TV+ on September 27, 2024

