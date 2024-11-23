Taylor Swift, Donna Kelce overjoyed by news of Kylie, Jason's growing family

Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce shared their excitement as news broke of Kylie and Jason Kelce expecting their fourth daughter.
The Lover crooner, who is in a relationship with Jason’s brother Travis Kelce, and the pair’s mom Donna, 72, reacted to the delightful news.
Kylie took to her Instagram post to share they’re expecting their fourth baby girl together.
Soon after she announced her pregnancy, Swift liked the post, while Donna responded in the comment section, " Love it!!!”
Kylie, 32, and her husband Jason, 37, announced on Kylie's Instagram account on Friday, Nov. 22, that they are expecting their fourth child, which will be another baby girl.
The couple announced the news in fun way by sharing a snap of their daughters, Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 21 months.
Kylie wrote in the caption, "I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister.”
She added, ““At least Ellie, mom and dad are on the same page!”
In a shared post, the girls showcased expressing different emotions,
Wyatt covered her ears with her hands, Elliotte smiling and Bennett appeared to be crying as they wore matching pink sweaters with the words "big sister" embroidered on them.
Notably, Swift’s reaction came to Kelce's family happy news amid her close bond with the family since she started dating Travis Kelce in September 2023.