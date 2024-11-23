Entertainment

Taylor Swift, Donna Kelce overjoyed by news of Kylie, Jason's growing family

Kylie Kelce shared she's expecting fourth baby girl with Jason Kelce

  • by Web Desk
  • November 23, 2024
Taylor Swift, Donna Kelce overjoyed by news of Kylie, Jason Kelce’s growing family
Taylor Swift, Donna Kelce overjoyed by news of Kylie, Jason Kelce’s growing family

Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce shared their excitement as news broke of Kylie and Jason Kelce expecting their fourth daughter.

The Lover crooner, who is in a relationship with Jason’s brother Travis Kelce, and the pair’s mom Donna, 72, reacted to the delightful news.

Kylie took to her Instagram post to share they’re expecting their fourth baby girl together.


Soon after she announced her pregnancy, Swift liked the post, while Donna responded in the comment section, " Love it!!!”

Kylie, 32, and her husband Jason, 37, announced on Kylie's Instagram account on Friday, Nov. 22, that they are expecting their fourth child, which will be another baby girl.

The couple announced the news in fun way by sharing a snap of their daughters, Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 21 months.

Kylie wrote in the caption, "I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister.”

She added, ““At least Ellie, mom and dad are on the same page!”

In a shared post, the girls showcased expressing different emotions,

Wyatt covered her ears with her hands, Elliotte smiling and Bennett appeared to be crying as they wore matching pink sweaters with the words "big sister" embroidered on them.

Notably, Swift’s reaction came to Kelce's family happy news amid her close bond with the family since she started dating Travis Kelce in September 2023.

‘Gladiator II’ shocks fans with THIS surprise cameo: 'My two worlds collide'
‘Gladiator II’ shocks fans with THIS surprise cameo: 'My two worlds collide'
Catherine Paiz shares life update after debuting new ‘love’
Catherine Paiz shares life update after debuting new ‘love’
‘The Conjuring’ stars bid farewell to franchise after filming final movie
‘The Conjuring’ stars bid farewell to franchise after filming final movie
Keke Palmer reveals Ice Cube’s words of wisdom on surviving Hollywood
Keke Palmer reveals Ice Cube’s words of wisdom on surviving Hollywood
Cher fires back at ‘arrogant’ director for labeling her ‘most difficult actor’
Cher fires back at ‘arrogant’ director for labeling her ‘most difficult actor’
Sabrina Carpenter gets heaps of praises from Christina Aguilera
Sabrina Carpenter gets heaps of praises from Christina Aguilera
Shakira announces giveaway of THIS purchase from Gerard Piqué split era
Shakira announces giveaway of THIS purchase from Gerard Piqué split era
Paris Hilton makes shocking confession about cosmetic procedures: 'Really Proud’
Paris Hilton makes shocking confession about cosmetic procedures: 'Really Proud’
Jennifer Garner sends adorable birthday wish to Mark Ruffalo: Watch
Jennifer Garner sends adorable birthday wish to Mark Ruffalo: Watch
Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon bring ‘BFF goals’ to ‘The Morning Show’ set
Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon bring ‘BFF goals’ to ‘The Morning Show’ set
Kendrick Lamar surprises fans with unannounced album ‘GNX’
Kendrick Lamar surprises fans with unannounced album ‘GNX’
Selena Gomez gushes over idol’ Meryl Streep after emotional ‘Emilia Pérez’ screening
Selena Gomez gushes over idol’ Meryl Streep after emotional ‘Emilia Pérez’ screening