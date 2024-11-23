Cher fires back at ‘arrogant’ director for labeling her ‘most difficult actor’

Cher is blasting over the late director Peter Bogdanovich’s diss comments!
The Heart of Stone songstress was dubbed “the most difficult actor to work with” by her 1985 film Mask’s director in a past interview.
Calling out the “arrogant” director after nearly 3 years of his death, the singer, 78, in her recent interview with The Times recalled the moment when Bogdanovich seek her opinion on where they should film a particular scene.
“And I say, ‘Well, the kitchen is working pretty well, why don’t we do that again?' the singer remembered.
She then slammed him stating, “The next morning he arrives on set eating an egg sandwich and starts screaming that he’s not going to let me direct this film; I’m a nobody; he can cut me out at any moment. Oh yeah, he was a pig.”
The singer further lashed out saying, “He was an asshole. He was not nice to the girls in the film and he was so f–king arrogant. I really, really disliked him.”
In the interview, Cher promoted her recent release book, Cher: The Memoir, Part One, whose part two is slated to hit the shelves in 2025.