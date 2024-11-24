Sports

Novak Djokovic stuns tennis world with new coach, Andy Murray, announcement

Andy Murray will coach former rival Novak Djokovic ahead of the 2025 Australia Open

  • November 24, 2024


Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic shocked the world with a surprise announcement that Andy Murray is joining his coaching team.

The Paris Olympic gold medalist, in a social media post on Saturday, November 23, 2024, announced that Murray, who recently took retirement following the 2024 Olympic Games, will join his coaching team ahead of the offseason and Australian Open.

24-time Grand Slam winner said in a video, “We played each other since we were boys. Twenty-five years of being rivals, of pushing each other beyond our limits. We had some of the most epic battles in our sport.”

“They called us game changers, risk takers, and history makers. I thought our story may be over, turns out it has one final chapter. It’s time for one of my toughest opponents to step into my corner. Welcome on board, coach Andy Murray,” he continued.

Djokovic is hopeful that his “greatest rival” will help him in extending his grand slam title number to a record 25 at the Australia Open in January 2025, with whom he has shared “many exceptional moments on the Australian soil.”

Murray, who during his professional tennis career won three grand slam titles and two Olympic gold medals, said he is “really excited” to spend time on the same side of the net with Djokovic and helping him to achieve his goals.

