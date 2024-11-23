Jason, Kylie Kelce announce pregnancy with baby girl no. 4

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are going to be aunty-uncle AGAIN!
Kylie Kelce, the wife of former Philadelphia Eagles star and Travis’s brother, Jason Kelce, has announced that she's expecting their fourth daughter.
The mom of three, who already shares three girls, Wyatt, Elliotte, and Bennett with Jason, took to her Instagram account on Friday to share the delightful news along with a hilarious photo of their three daughters' reactions.
“I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister. At least Ellie, mom and dad are on the same page!” Kylie penned alongside the photo featuring her daughters, wearing matching pink sweaters with “Big sister” embroidered on them.
Soon after Kylie’s announcement, her fans and family flooded the comment section with congratulations.
Kylie’s mother-in-law, Donna Kelce also shared her excitement, penning, “Love it!!!"
Meanwhile, the official account for Jason and Travis Kelce's podcast, New Heights, wrote,
“Congratulations to the whole fam.”
The Philadelphia Eagles simply noted, "Congratulations."
Brittany Mahomes, who is also pregnant, added, "Ahhhhhh Congrats you guys!!!
However, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swidt are yet to comment on the special announcement.
Kylie Kelce and Jason Kelce tied the knot in April 2018, and welcomed their first child, a daughter, Wyatt in October 2019.