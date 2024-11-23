Sports

Jason, Kylie Kelce announce pregnancy with baby girl no. 4

Jason and Kylie Kelce are already parents to three girls, Wyatt, Elliotte, and Bennett

  • by Web Desk
  • November 23, 2024
Jason, Kylie Kelce announce pregnancy with baby girl no. 4
Jason, Kylie Kelce announce pregnancy with baby girl no. 4

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are going to be aunty-uncle AGAIN!

Kylie Kelce, the wife of former Philadelphia Eagles star and Travis’s brother, Jason Kelce, has announced that she's expecting their fourth daughter.

The mom of three, who already shares three girls, Wyatt, Elliotte, and Bennett with Jason, took to her Instagram account on Friday to share the delightful news along with a hilarious photo of their three daughters' reactions.

“I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister. At least Ellie, mom and dad are on the same page!” Kylie penned alongside the photo featuring her daughters, wearing matching pink sweaters with “Big sister” embroidered on them.


Soon after Kylie’s announcement, her fans and family flooded the comment section with congratulations.

Kylie’s mother-in-law, Donna Kelce also shared her excitement, penning, “Love it!!!"

Meanwhile, the official account for Jason and Travis Kelce's podcast, New Heights, wrote,

“Congratulations to the whole fam.”

The Philadelphia Eagles simply noted, "Congratulations."

Brittany Mahomes, who is also pregnant, added, "Ahhhhhh Congrats you guys!!!

However, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swidt are yet to comment on the special announcement.

Kylie Kelce and Jason Kelce tied the knot in April 2018, and welcomed their first child, a daughter, Wyatt in October 2019.

ICC to call emergency meeting over Champions Trophy 2025 venue issue
ICC to call emergency meeting over Champions Trophy 2025 venue issue
Arsenal defender Ben White out for 'months' following knee surgery
Arsenal defender Ben White out for 'months' following knee surgery
Jason Kelce brings NFL to late night TV with new show starting January 2025
Jason Kelce brings NFL to late night TV with new show starting January 2025
Pep Guardiola’s new deal with City draws praise from Premier League managers
Pep Guardiola’s new deal with City draws praise from Premier League managers
Ferrari, Mercedes forced to make ‘strange’ changes in cars due to FIA’s TD
Ferrari, Mercedes forced to make ‘strange’ changes in cars due to FIA’s TD
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola secures new contract
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola secures new contract
Cristiano Ronaldo, MrBeast take over YouTube with unexpected collaboration
Cristiano Ronaldo, MrBeast take over YouTube with unexpected collaboration
Olympic champion Alistair Brownlee announces retirement with heartfelt message
Olympic champion Alistair Brownlee announces retirement with heartfelt message
Adam Thielen back on field: Will he play against Chiefs this week?
Adam Thielen back on field: Will he play against Chiefs this week?
David Beckham celebrates World Children’s Day at UNICEF headquarter
David Beckham celebrates World Children’s Day at UNICEF headquarter
Virat Kohli's intense training impresses Morne Morkel ahead of Australia test
Virat Kohli's intense training impresses Morne Morkel ahead of Australia test
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 schedule faces new delay
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 schedule faces new delay