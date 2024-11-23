James Forrest to stay at Celtic until 2026 with new contract agreement

Scottish professional footballer James Forrest, has extended his lengthy Celtic career by signing a one-year contract extension on Saturday, November 23.
As per BBC Sports, this will keep him at the club until the summer of 2026.
The player expressed his excitement in a statement, "I've loved every minute of being here, from being a wee boy coming through the youth and all the ups that I've had playing for the first team.”
He further added, “I’m just delighted that I've managed to work hard and hopefully I can keep contributing to the team for another year."
Since making his debut in 2010, Forrest has played 511 matches, netted 109 goals and registered 107 assists.
Manager Brendan Rodgers expressed, “James has given everything to Celtic and so much to me personally, but make no mistake, he has so much more to give.”
He went on to share, “I look at last season and this one already, and see a player undoubtedly who will still deliver for us.”
Brendan further added, “He is a born winner, someone with such talent and desire and I know he can play a hugely important role in bringing us continued success."
As a young player James was widely regarded as one of the brightest talents in the Scottish game.
In November 2011, the Scottish Football Association's performance director, Mark Wotte, referred to him as “the light in the darkness,” in Scottish football.