Virat Kohli's heart-melting gesture for wife Anushka Sharma goes viral 

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are pure love goals and a recent viral clip says it all.
Cricket enthusiasts stay glued to their screens with a nail-biting Day-3 test match where the Indian cricket champion Kohli recorded a century.
On November 24, 2024 a video from the match did rounds which saw the actress cheering and clapping in the stands as her husband bagged a century.
The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor was visibly moved by Kohli's love who could not stop throwing flying kisses at her from the stadium.
After hitting the century, the doting hubby credited the superstar and her constant support in his life, "Anushka has been right by my side through thick and thin."
He continued, "She knows everything that goes on behind the scenes when I am in the room, what goes on in the head or when you don’t play as well. You make a few mistakes when you’re getting yourself in."
" Anushka's presence at the match made my achievement even more special," Kohli added.
This show of love stood pretty well among the netizens, with several of them dropping heart and eyes holding tears emojis.
It is pertinent to mention that the power couple, who share two kids, were in India before heading to Perth.
To note, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli exchanged vows in an intimate wedding ceremony back in 2017.