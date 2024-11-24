Sports

Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar with historic milestone in Test against Australia

Indian team set a challenging target of 534 for Australia to win the first Test

  • by Web Desk
  November 24, 2024
Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar with historic milestone in Test against Australia
Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar with historic milestone in Test against Australia

Indian star batter Virat Kohli added another feather to his cap by surpassing the legendary Sachin Tendulkar with a long-awaited century in the opening Test of the five-match series against Australia on Sunday, November 24.

With this record, Kohli now becomes the only Indian batter with the most Test hundreds on Australian soil.

Kohli, with seven centuries, stands just behind Jack Hobbs for the most hundreds by a visiting batter in the cricket history.

His 30th Test century, achieved after 17 innings, included 10 boundaries and two sixes.

Right after hitting his century, Kohli couldn’t contain his joy and credited wife Anushka Sharma. He took off his helmet and blew a flying kiss to his wife, who was present at the match in Perth.

Kohli ended a nearly 15-month wait for his Test hundred. The century he scored prior to this was in the ODI World Cup 2023 semi-finals against New Zealand.

Speaking to Fox Cricket after India declared their second innings following his unbeaten century, Kohli said, “I just wanted to contribute to the team's cause, I don't want to hang around just for the sake of it, I take pride in performing for the country.”

After Kohli scored his century, Jasprit Bumrah, India’s substitute captain, decided to end India’s innings and set a challenging target of 534 for Australia to win the first Test.

