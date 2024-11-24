Rishabh Pant sets historic IPL auction record with jaw-dropping bid

Rishabh Pant set a new record as the most expensive player in Indian Premier League (IPL) history on Sunday, November 24.
As per BBC Sports, Lucknow Super Giants secured him for 27 crore (£2.54m) at the mega auction in Saudi Arabia.
Pant became the main target in the auction, with both the Super Giants and his old team, Delhi Capitals, competing to sign him.
The 27-year-old Indian wicketkeeper returned to the IPL this year after a 14-month absence due to a car accident.
He surpassed the record set earlier in the day by Shreyas Iyer, who was signed by Punjab Kings for 26.75 crore (£2.51m).
On the other hand, Australia seamer Mitchell Starc, who previously held the record before the auction, was bought by Delhi Capitals for 11.75 crore (£1m), a considerable drop from his 24.75 (£2.3m) price when Kolkata Knight Riders signed him last year.
Meanwhile, England’s Jos Buttler was signed by Gujarat Titans for 15.75 crore (£1.4m).
Liam Livingstone was signed from the second set of players, joining Royal Challengers Bangalore for 8.75 crore (£827,000).
The IPL mega auction which includes 577 players over two days, kicked off with 84 players available for bidding on the first day.
A total of 204 players, including up to 70 overseas players, can be acquired by the 10 participating teams.