Sports

Max Verstappen wins F1 championship for fourth consecutive time

The Red Bull driver claimed the 2024 Formula 1 championship title after beating Lando Norris

  • by Web Desk
  • November 24, 2024


Dutch-Belgian racing driver Max Verstappen won the Formula 1 world championship for the fourth time in a row.

According to Independent, the Red Bull driver claimed the title once again on Sunday, November 24, 2024, after finishing ahead of McLaren driver Lando Norris at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Verstappen said over the team radio, “Oh my god, what a season, four times! Thank you, thank you to everyone. A little bit more difficult than last year, but we pulled through. Thank you so much, guys. I never thought it was possible, but thanks to you guys, it is. Thanks again.”

The 27-year-old started with the fifth spot and finished fifth in the 50-lap race, while the McLaren driver came home in sixth. This means that Verstappen is now leading by 63 points, and only 60 points are left to win in the last two races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali congratulated the F1 new king, saying, “I want to congratulate Max on an incredible season and his fourth world title. He is a true great of this sport and has so much more to look forward to in his impressive career. This season has been thrilling, and 2025 looks set to be even closer. Congratulations, Max, and congratulations to all the team at Red Bull.”

To note, Verstappen, after winning the 2024 world championship, became the fifth man to win four consecutive championships.

