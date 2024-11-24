Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter rejected for role on 'The Conners', Whitney Cummings reveals

The 'Espresso' crooner was once turned down for a role on the ABC sitcom 'The Conners'

  • November 24, 2024
Sabrina Carpenter was once rejected for a role on The Conners, revealed Whitney Cummings in a candid interview.

Speaking with PEOPLE at ELLE’s Women in Hollywood Celebration on Tuesday, November 19, at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills, Calif., the 42-year-old comedian revealed that the Please Please Please crooner was turned down for a role on The Conners.

Cumming shared about her career, “This business is mostly rejection,” adding that she’s had to work on getting “super comfortable with rejection.”

During her conversation, the Two Broke Girls creator used Carpenter, 25, as an example, saying that the Espresso crooner was once turned down for a role on the ABC sitcom The Conners.

“Sabrina Carpenter auditioned ... and it wasn't the right fit. She got a rejection that day when we were casting the daughter," she said

Cumming noted, “And by the way, thank God we said no to her,” adding, "because she'd be stuck on a sitcom set and not being Sabrina Carpenter.”

Notably, Carpenter kicked off her career with the Disney Channel show Girl Meets World and since she stepped into the music world, she received massive fame with her hits Espresso, Please Please Please, and Taste.

She is currently on her international Short n' Sweet Tour.

