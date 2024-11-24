Princess Anne tops Royal workload rankings for fourth consecutive year

The Princess Royal indeed works hard.
Princess Anne has rmaintained her position as the hardest-working member of the Royal Family, completing 217 engagements in 2024.
Born in 1950, she is the only daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip and has achieved a milestone by ranking in the top position for four consecutive years.
It is worth mentioning that Anne continued to work diligently despite being hospitalised during the summer following a horse-riding accident.
Research conducted by SEO agency Reboot Online, which analyzed the Court Circular, revealed that Princess Anne frequently stepped in for her brother, King Charles, following his cancer diagnosis in February.
November emerged as her busiest month, with the Princess Royal undertaking 28 engagements during this time.
King Charles ranked second in the overall tally with 186 engagements, an impressive accomplishment despite his cancer diagnosis earlier in the year.
In a notable development, Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, secured third place with 126 royal engagements, reflecting an 11.5% increase compared to his previous year's commitments.
Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, followed closely in fourth place with 124 engagements, while his wife, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, ranked fifth with 108.
Queen Camilla took sixth place with 95 engagements, trailed by the Duchess of Gloucester in seventh with 72.
Prince William ranked eighth with 71 royal engagements, experiencing a 35.5% decrease as he prioritized supporting the Princess of Wales during her cancer treatment.
The Duke of Kent completed 62 engagements, placing ninth in the rankings.
Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales recorded only 11 engagements in 2024, reflecting an 88% reduction compared to the previous year. As a mother of three, she stepped back from royal duties to focus on her health following her cancer diagnosis in March.