Royal

Princess Kate brother, James Middleton shares rare insight on his new routine

James Middleton discussed his touching routine with his family

  • by Web Desk
  • November 25, 2024
Princess Kate, brother James Middleton shares rare insight on his new routine
Princess Kate, brother James Middleton shares rare insight on his new routine

James Middleton offered a rare glimpse into his life as a new father, sharing details of his heartwarming morning routine with his infant son, Inigo.

During his conversation with BBC Radio 4's Saturday Live, hosted by Nikki Bedi and Jon Kay, Princess Kate's brother shared his private home life.

He discussed his dyslexia and his approach to Inigo's learning.

"I can't fault my upbringing, my parents did the absolute best for me," he said.

James added, "And that's really what I want to do for my son Inigo… unfortunately he loves the dogs, and I think he spent the first 14 months of his life thinking that he is a dog.”

"He's been on all fours for a long time, and he's now on his two feet and he's the same height as the dogs now."

Reflecting on their morning routine, he added: "Every morning when we come down the stairs, we open the door and he goes charging in to see the dogs.

James continued, “I'm so fortunate for that, but I don't want to instil my experience. I think that it's really important that children learn from their own experiences, and failure is a good part of that because really the only way we can learn is from failing and understanding why we fail."

To note, Princess Kate’s brother shares Inigo with his wife of three years, Alizee Thevenet. 

Beatrice, Eugenie set their sights on Royal Lodge amid Prince Andrew's drama
Beatrice, Eugenie set their sights on Royal Lodge amid Prince Andrew's drama
Princess Anne tops Royal workload rankings for fourth consecutive year
Princess Anne tops Royal workload rankings for fourth consecutive year
King Charles fulfills Royal commitments amid Queen Camilla's health concerns
King Charles fulfills Royal commitments amid Queen Camilla's health concerns
Queen Camilla deals with 'upsetting' events amid deteriorating health
Queen Camilla deals with 'upsetting' events amid deteriorating health
King Charles to welcome new family member with Queen Camilla?
King Charles to welcome new family member with Queen Camilla?
Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie land in trouble amid Prince Andrew drama
Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie land in trouble amid Prince Andrew drama
Kate Middleton plans to flaunt expensive jewel at ‘high-profile event’
Kate Middleton plans to flaunt expensive jewel at ‘high-profile event’
Prince Andrew's emotional dependence causing tension for Eugenie, Beatrice
Prince Andrew's emotional dependence causing tension for Eugenie, Beatrice
Meghan Markle turns to her children for comfort amid royal pressure
Meghan Markle turns to her children for comfort amid royal pressure
King Charles proves 'Windsors' enduring energy with latest move
King Charles proves 'Windsors' enduring energy with latest move
Prince William 'frightened' for Kate Middleton, kids ahead of Christmas
Prince William 'frightened' for Kate Middleton, kids ahead of Christmas
King Charles shares big plans to empower reign amid cancer battle
King Charles shares big plans to empower reign amid cancer battle