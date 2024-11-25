Princess Kate, brother James Middleton shares rare insight on his new routine

James Middleton offered a rare glimpse into his life as a new father, sharing details of his heartwarming morning routine with his infant son, Inigo.
During his conversation with BBC Radio 4's Saturday Live, hosted by Nikki Bedi and Jon Kay, Princess Kate's brother shared his private home life.
He discussed his dyslexia and his approach to Inigo's learning.
"I can't fault my upbringing, my parents did the absolute best for me," he said.
James added, "And that's really what I want to do for my son Inigo… unfortunately he loves the dogs, and I think he spent the first 14 months of his life thinking that he is a dog.”
"He's been on all fours for a long time, and he's now on his two feet and he's the same height as the dogs now."
Reflecting on their morning routine, he added: "Every morning when we come down the stairs, we open the door and he goes charging in to see the dogs.
James continued, “I'm so fortunate for that, but I don't want to instil my experience. I think that it's really important that children learn from their own experiences, and failure is a good part of that because really the only way we can learn is from failing and understanding why we fail."
To note, Princess Kate’s brother shares Inigo with his wife of three years, Alizee Thevenet.