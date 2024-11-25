Entertainment

Blake Lively shares her ‘snotty’ photo to celebrate pal’s birthday: SEE

Blake Lively celebrates friend Samantha Stone's birthday with heartwarming tribute

  • by Web Desk
  • November 25, 2024
Blake Lively knows how to make her loved ones feel special on their big day, even if it takes sharing her snotty photo!

The It Ends With Us actress took to her Instagram account on Sunday, to pen a heartwarming birthday wish for her pal Samantha Stone, and with it she shared her adorable “snotty” photo.

“Find you a girl who spends New Years with you while you’re snotty and have a cold but she won’t let you miss the fun so she brings it to you,” the Gossip Girl alum wrote. 

Lively further added, “Always. Because that’s who she is. Fun. Kindness. Goodness,” she wrote on Instagram stories.

In the throwback photo, Lively could be seen blowing her nose as Stone smiled and raised one hand up in the air.

Lively continued, “@samanthastone I’m glad you were born. Some amount of years ago today. Happy Birthday,” she added of Stone.

The heartwarming tribute comes after Blake Lively paid tribute to her another friend, filmmaker Baz Luhrmann on Instagram, revealing that she still has his poster from when she was a teenager.

