Royal

Kate Middleton plans major change in years old royal tradition

Princess Kate seemingly finds an old royal tradition "weird"

  • by Web Desk
  • November 25, 2024

Kate Middleton plans major change in years old royal tradition


Princess Kate is expected to introduce a major change to a centuries-old royal tradition upon becoming a Queen.

For the unversed, there is an old royal tradition dating back to Queen Victoria's days in which the members of the family exchanged gifts on Christmas Eve. 

According to Daily Beast, the Princess of Wales "has always found the presents on Christmas Eve thing weird."

"It is definitely going to be got rid of when they are officially running things," an insider added.  

The source shared, "I imagine it will continue this year at Sandringham in some shape or form but everything is going to be much more relaxed and have a middle-class flavor at Anmer Hall."

These comments came ahead of Kate Middleton's yearly Christmas Carol Service, which is set to take place at Westminister Abey on December 6. 

Catherine will reportedly be supported by the key members of the royal family as she will mark her strong comeback after her cancer battle.

