Legendary Olympic swimmer Emma McKeon announces retirement with heartfelt message

Australia’s most decorated Olympian, swimmer Emma Mckeon has recently announced her retirement from the sport.
The 30-year-old took to her Instagram account to announce her retirement and shared a reel that gives a sneak peek into her career, along with a lengthy caption that reads, “Today I am officially retiring from competitive swimming.”
She went on to share, “Leading into Paris, I knew it would be my last Olympics, and the months since have given me time to reflect on my journey, and think about what I wanted my future to look like in swimming.”
Expressing her pride, the player added, “I am proud of myself for giving my swimming career absolutely everything, both physically and mentally. I wanted to see what I was capable of - and I did.”
She further expressed her gratitude, “Swimming has given me so much. From the dream igniting at 5 years old, right through to my third Olympic games- I have so many lessons, experiences, friendships and memories that I am so thankful for. Along with every person who supported me, worked hard with me, and cheered me on. THANKYOU.”
Giving a hint about her future, Emma said, “Now I am excited to see how I can push myself in other ways, and for all the things that life has in store.”
The player secured six gold medals of a total of 14 medals earned across three Olympic games.
She holds eight world records, with three current and five former, in relays.