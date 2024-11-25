Sports

Legendary Olympic swimmer Emma McKeon announces retirement with heartfelt message

Emma McKeon secured six gold medals of a total of 14 medals earned across three Olympic games

  • by Web Desk
  • November 25, 2024
Legendary Olympic swimmer Emma McKeon announces retirement with heartfelt message
Legendary Olympic swimmer Emma McKeon announces retirement with heartfelt message

Australia’s most decorated Olympian, swimmer Emma Mckeon has recently announced her retirement from the sport.

The 30-year-old took to her Instagram account to announce her retirement and shared a reel that gives a sneak peek into her career, along with a lengthy caption that reads, “Today I am officially retiring from competitive swimming.”

She went on to share, “Leading into Paris, I knew it would be my last Olympics, and the months since have given me time to reflect on my journey, and think about what I wanted my future to look like in swimming.”

Expressing her pride, the player added, “I am proud of myself for giving my swimming career absolutely everything, both physically and mentally. I wanted to see what I was capable of - and I did.”


She further expressed her gratitude, “Swimming has given me so much. From the dream igniting at 5 years old, right through to my third Olympic games- I have so many lessons, experiences, friendships and memories that I am so thankful for. Along with every person who supported me, worked hard with me, and cheered me on. THANKYOU.”

Giving a hint about her future, Emma said, “Now I am excited to see how I can push myself in other ways, and for all the things that life has in store.”

The player secured six gold medals of a total of 14 medals earned across three Olympic games.

She holds eight world records, with three current and five former, in relays.

Fans react to Adam Thielen's comeback after injury: ‘Let’s go’
Fans react to Adam Thielen's comeback after injury: ‘Let’s go’
Max Verstappen calls out McLaren’s Zak Brown after winning F1 title
Max Verstappen calls out McLaren’s Zak Brown after winning F1 title
Jannik Sinner leads Italy to second consecutive Davis Cup title
Jannik Sinner leads Italy to second consecutive Davis Cup title
James Wiseman on road to recovery: Where is the NBA star now?
James Wiseman on road to recovery: Where is the NBA star now?
Rishabh Pant sets historic IPL auction record with jaw-dropping bid
Rishabh Pant sets historic IPL auction record with jaw-dropping bid
Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar with historic milestone in Test against Australia
Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar with historic milestone in Test against Australia
Max Verstappen wins F1 championship for fourth consecutive time
Max Verstappen wins F1 championship for fourth consecutive time
Novak Djokovic stuns tennis world with new coach, Andy Murray, announcement
Novak Djokovic stuns tennis world with new coach, Andy Murray, announcement
Aidan Hutchinson gives fans comeback hopes with his new positive move
Aidan Hutchinson gives fans comeback hopes with his new positive move
PCB denies rumours of meeting with ICC, BCCI on Champions Trophy 2025 issues
PCB denies rumours of meeting with ICC, BCCI on Champions Trophy 2025 issues
James Forrest to stay at Celtic until 2026 with new contract agreement
James Forrest to stay at Celtic until 2026 with new contract agreement
ICC to call emergency meeting over Champions Trophy 2025 venue issue
ICC to call emergency meeting over Champions Trophy 2025 venue issue