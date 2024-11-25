13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi shatters IPL records as youngest player ever signed

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a 13-year-old cricketer from Bihar, made history by becoming the youngest player ever bought in an Indian Premier League (IPL) auction.
As per multiple outlets, on the second day of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Rajasthan Royals picked the young talent for Rs.1.10 crore.
A competitive bidding war took place between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals.
He started playing cricket at the age of nine, and was initially coached by his father.
Born in 2011, Vaibhav represented Bihar in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy when he was just 12 years old.
He scored around 400 runs in just five matches. His outstanding performance helped him progress quickly in Bihar cricket, and gained him recognition.
Vaibhav was also part of the India A squad for matches against Bangladesh and England U-19 teams, a tournament that served as a selection platform for the Indian team for the ICC U-19 World Cup 2024.
He made his first-class debut in Bihar’s Ranji Trophy 2023-2024 Elite Group B match against Mumbai in Patna this January,
At 12 years, he became the youngest Indian to debut in first-class since 1986 and also the second-youngest player to represent Bihar in a Ranji Trophy match.