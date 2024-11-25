Sports

13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi shatters IPL records as youngest player ever signed

Vaibhav Suryavanshi started playing cricket at the age of nine, and was initially coached by his father

  • by Web Desk
  • November 25, 2024
13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi shatters IPL records as youngest player ever signed
13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi shatters IPL records as youngest player ever signed

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a 13-year-old cricketer from Bihar, made history by becoming the youngest player ever bought in an Indian Premier League (IPL) auction.

As per multiple outlets, on the second day of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Rajasthan Royals picked the young talent for Rs.1.10 crore.

A competitive bidding war took place between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals.

He started playing cricket at the age of nine, and was initially coached by his father.

Born in 2011, Vaibhav represented Bihar in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy when he was just 12 years old.

He scored around 400 runs in just five matches. His outstanding performance helped him progress quickly in Bihar cricket, and gained him recognition.

Vaibhav was also part of the India A squad for matches against Bangladesh and England U-19 teams, a tournament that served as a selection platform for the Indian team for the ICC U-19 World Cup 2024.

He made his first-class debut in Bihar’s Ranji Trophy 2023-2024 Elite Group B match against Mumbai in Patna this January,

At 12 years, he became the youngest Indian to debut in first-class since 1986 and also the second-youngest player to represent Bihar in a Ranji Trophy match.

Fans react to Adam Thielen's comeback after injury: ‘Let’s go’
Fans react to Adam Thielen's comeback after injury: ‘Let’s go’
Legendary Olympic swimmer Emma McKeon announces retirement with heartfelt message
Legendary Olympic swimmer Emma McKeon announces retirement with heartfelt message
Max Verstappen calls out McLaren’s Zak Brown after winning F1 title
Max Verstappen calls out McLaren’s Zak Brown after winning F1 title
Jannik Sinner leads Italy to second consecutive Davis Cup title
Jannik Sinner leads Italy to second consecutive Davis Cup title
James Wiseman on road to recovery: Where is the NBA star now?
James Wiseman on road to recovery: Where is the NBA star now?
Rishabh Pant sets historic IPL auction record with jaw-dropping bid
Rishabh Pant sets historic IPL auction record with jaw-dropping bid
Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar with historic milestone in Test against Australia
Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar with historic milestone in Test against Australia
Max Verstappen wins F1 championship for fourth consecutive time
Max Verstappen wins F1 championship for fourth consecutive time
Novak Djokovic stuns tennis world with new coach, Andy Murray, announcement
Novak Djokovic stuns tennis world with new coach, Andy Murray, announcement
Aidan Hutchinson gives fans comeback hopes with his new positive move
Aidan Hutchinson gives fans comeback hopes with his new positive move
PCB denies rumours of meeting with ICC, BCCI on Champions Trophy 2025 issues
PCB denies rumours of meeting with ICC, BCCI on Champions Trophy 2025 issues
James Forrest to stay at Celtic until 2026 with new contract agreement
James Forrest to stay at Celtic until 2026 with new contract agreement