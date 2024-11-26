Entertainment

Lana Del Rey drops delightful news about new album

Lana Del Rey reveals highly-anticipated album ‘The Right Person Will Stay’ on November 25, 2024

  • November 26, 2024
Lana Del Rey has made a major announced about her new album after revealing touring plans across the UK in 2025.

On Monday, November 25, 2024, the Say Yes To Heaven hitmaker shared that fans can expected another album, The Right Person Will Stay.

This delightful news came after Rey dropped hints that a highly-anticipated album was on the way following her headlining slots at Reading in Leeds festival.

Taking to Instagram, the Summertime Sadness crooner wrote, “‘The right person will stay’ Out may 21”

She will be collaborating with producer Jack Antanoff, who has produced her most recent record, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, and Kendrick Lamar’s latest surprise album, GNX,


Rey further added, “so grateful that my 13 tracks came together with my beautiful work between Luke, Jack, Zach and Drew Erickson amongst others. Happy for you to hear a few songs coming up before Stagecoach starting with Henry. Love Always”

The Right Person Will Stay is set for release on May 21, 2025.

On the work front, Rey is set to headline the Stagecoach Festival in 2025.

The renowned musician will be performing in Wembley on July 3, 2024.

