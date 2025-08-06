'Stranger Things' star reflects on 'so emotional' final season production

Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard has opened up about the emotions on set while filming the show's fifth and last season.
Talking to Variety, the It actor shared the bittersweet process of filming the final scenes of the Netflix hit series – which put him and his castmates on the entertainment industry front page – that were filmed in December at the Atlanta studios.
Finn, referring to the series final moment, noted, "When I walked out from doing the scene, it was just one of the greatest moments in my entire life."
The 22-year-old added, "I didn't process it at the time because it was just so emotional. There was a lot of Champagne."
Discussing his feeling of not accepting the end, Finn admitted, "And I would just be like, 'Yeah, but we're all here hanging out. It's fine.' And I would push it away."
The grand finale was witnessed by a huge crowd, including cast members Natalia Dyer, Joe Keery, Charlie Heaton, and Maya Hawke, who had wrapped their filming days earlier, and Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos.
The Hell of a Summer actor recalled, "I turned around from the monitors, and it was hundreds of people just hanging out for the first time in the same room after 10 years of working. And they were just watching."
Finn has portrayed Mike Wheeler in Stranger Things since the show's debut in 2016 and will be saying his final goodbye to his iconic role later this year.
Stranger Things season 5 is set to premiere in three parts: Volume 1 on Nov. 26, Volume 2 on Christmas and the series finale on New Year's Eve.