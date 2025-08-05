BLACKPINK’s Jisoo brings fairytale vibe to Paris show in dreamy pink look: See

Jisoo brought fantasy flair to BLACKPINK’s Paris concert in dreamy pink dress.
Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, August 5, the 30-year-old South Korean singer and actress shared a mesmerizing carousel of visually-striking photos, featuring her in gorgeous outfits at Deadline World Tour’s concerts in Paris, France.
The captivating gallery opened with a snap showing Jisoo straight out of a fairytale in an angelic look as she was captured backstage at Stade de France.
For the concert, the Pink Venom singer slipped into a short, sleeveless baby pink dress crafted with soft, voluminous tulle, featuring a pleated bodice with a high neckline that tied into a beautiful bow at the side.
The bottom of the stunning dress featured cloud-like ruffles, giving the ensemble a dreamy appearance.
To complete her glam appearance, Jisoo wore lightweight earrings, rings, and black ankle boots, while her half-up hairstyle and subtle makeup added the perfect final touch to the look.
Cleary taken by the moments and the show, she captioned the post, “Paris,” followed by a heart exclamation emoji.
Gushing over her Parisian fans, the Omniscient Reader: The Prophet actress continued, “Thank you for allowing me to start the Europe tour perfectly. I will never forget your shouts and encouragement! You were the best, I love you.”
Deadline World Tour marks BLACKPINK’s third worldwide concert tour and fourth overall tour and was kicked off on July 5, 2025, in Goyang, South Korea.