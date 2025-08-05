Kylie Jenner implements drastic privacy measure after multiple stalker scares

Home / Entertainment

Following multiple stalking incidents in the past few years, Kylie Jenner has taken an extensive step to safeguard her privacy.

The 27-year-old American media personality and socialite has reportedly spent a whopping amount to protect her privacy at her new Calabasas mansion, shared The Sun in its new update.

Jenner’s Calabasas mansion, situated in Los Angeles’s exclusive Hidden Hills neighborhood, has been under construction for five years and is now nearly finished.

Taking a drastic step to protect her property and make it stalker-proof, The Kardashians alum has spent a hefty sum of $500K on olive trees to surround the mansion.

As seen in the aerial photos, the estate is surrounded by a clearly visible line of trees, strategically planted to shield it from view as construction continues.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder bought the lavish property from singer and actress Miley Cyrus for $15 million in 2020.

For those unaware, Kylie Jenner has faced several stalking incidents over the years, sparking serious concerns for her safety and privacy.

In 2019, a man named Brandon Martinez broke into her Calabasas property and aggressively knocked on the door, He was later sentenced to one year in prison and placed under a restraining order.

This was followed another incident in May 2021, when a man named Shaquan King appeared at Kylie’s home.

In a separate case, a fan named Jrue Mesgan, who was already under a court order, violated the restraining order by attempting to access the socialite’s Holmby Hills residence. 

