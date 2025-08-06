Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis share intimate dinner with famous friends in NYC

Jennifer Aniston and her rumored new beau, Jim Curtis, kept the summer romance going with a cozy three-hour dinner date alongside friends Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka.
As per the pictures obtained by PEOPLE, the Friends alum was spotted out in New York City on Monday, August 4, with her boyfriend, hypnotherapist Jim Curtis.
The couple marked the outing to enjoy a dinner date with her close friend Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka.
In an exclusive photo of the outlet, The Morning Show actress was dressed casually in a long white sundress.
On the other hand, Curtis sported white jeans and a blue button-down shirt open, and walked with a cane.
Dressed in a simple ensemble of black pants, a button-down shirt, and boots, Bateman matched the casual vibe of the evening.
The foursome lingered over dinner for three hours in the West Village.
Aniston and Curtis were also snapped together while returning to their hotel together, and Bateman was photographed exiting a car with Aniston.
Previously, she enjoyed a European getaway in July and had Curtis by her side as she spent some time on a yacht with Bateman and his wife, as well as Amy Schumer.
Soon after their multiple outings, the sources confirmed that Aniston and Curtis are dating and "having fun.”
Aniston’s romance with Curtis is her first public relationship since her 2018 split from Justin Theroux, whom she married in 2015.
She was previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005.