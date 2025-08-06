Home / Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis share intimate dinner with famous friends in NYC

The 'Friends' alum was spotted out in New York City with her boyfriend Jim Curtis amid romance buzz

Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis share intimate dinner with famous friends in NYC
Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis share intimate dinner with famous friends in NYC

Jennifer Aniston and her rumored new beau, Jim Curtis, kept the summer romance going with a cozy three-hour dinner date alongside friends Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka.

As per the pictures obtained by PEOPLE, the Friends alum was spotted out in New York City on Monday, August 4, with her boyfriend, hypnotherapist Jim Curtis.

The couple marked the outing to enjoy a dinner date with her close friend Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka.

In an exclusive photo of the outlet, The Morning Show actress was dressed casually in a long white sundress.

On the other hand, Curtis sported white jeans and a blue button-down shirt open, and walked with a cane.

Dressed in a simple ensemble of black pants, a button-down shirt, and boots, Bateman matched the casual vibe of the evening.

The foursome lingered over dinner for three hours in the West Village.

Aniston and Curtis were also snapped together while returning to their hotel together, and Bateman was photographed exiting a car with Aniston.

Previously, she enjoyed a European getaway in July and had Curtis by her side as she spent some time on a yacht with Bateman and his wife, as well as Amy Schumer.

Soon after their multiple outings, the sources confirmed that Aniston and Curtis are dating and "having fun.”

Aniston’s romance with Curtis is her first public relationship since her 2018 split from Justin Theroux, whom she married in 2015.

She was previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005.

You Might Like:

JoJo Siwa reveals ‘best thing’ about dating beau Chris Hughes

JoJo Siwa reveals ‘best thing’ about dating beau Chris Hughes
The ‘Karma’ singer shares never-before-seen sizzling photo with her boyfriend Chris Hughes in new update

Lady Gaga set to haunt 'Wednesday' season 2 with new music

Lady Gaga set to haunt 'Wednesday' season 2 with new music
The 'Blood Mary' singer wrote a new track titled 'Dead Dance' for the hit Netflix series

Kylie Jenner implements drastic privacy measure after multiple stalker scares

Kylie Jenner implements drastic privacy measure after multiple stalker scares
The Kylie Cosmetics founder has faced several disturbing stalking incidents in recent years

Priyanka Chopra Jonas reunite with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for epic 'Love & War'?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas reunite with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for epic 'Love & War'?
The 'Citadel' star has ignited the buzz after her recent Instagram post

Selena Gomez reveals adorable hand-written note from Benny Blanco: SEE

Selena Gomez reveals adorable hand-written note from Benny Blanco: SEE
Benny Blanco's fiancee Selena Gomez drops never-before-seen photos in new Instagram post

Brandi Glanville suffers severe burns after using Nair to kill ‘facial parasite’

Brandi Glanville suffers severe burns after using Nair to kill ‘facial parasite’
The ‘RHOBH’ alum sparks concerns as she suffers severe chemical burn in an attempt to remove facial parasite

‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ writer breaks silence on photo leaks from film's set

‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ writer breaks silence on photo leaks from film's set
Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt are reprising their iconic roles from original 2006 film

Orlando Bloom faces backlash for sharing naked photo of daughter Daisy Dove

Orlando Bloom faces backlash for sharing naked photo of daughter Daisy Dove
Orlando Bloom shares his four-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, with ex-partner, Katy Perry