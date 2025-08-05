Home / Entertainment

JoJo Siwa reveals ‘best thing’ about dating beau Chris Hughes


JoJo Siwa is head over heels for Chris Hughes!

Two months after confirming romance with the 32-year-old English television personality and sports presenter, the Karma singer took to her official Instagram Stories recently to gush over her beau.

During a Q&A session on the social media platform, the 22-year-old American singer and dancer was asked by a fan, “What's the best thing about dating Chris?”

Replying to the fan, Siwa did not waste even a moment in admiring the Love Island alum, stating, “No matter what I am feeling he is always there to help me with that feeling. Either celebrate a high one or get through a low one.”

She continued, “He is the most fun to be around and he's not only good to me but he's good to everybody. Genuinely I think he's the nicest person I know.”

“Also all of the universe signs are fun to spot out. Honestly while I was answering this question one of our songs came on the loudspeaker of where I'm at right now,” the Boomerang songstress shared.

P.C. Instagram/itsjojosiwa
The sweet statement was accompanied by a sizzling, never-before-seen snap featuring JoJo Siwa in a hot bikini, smiling brightly as she lay on Hughes on an inflatable in a pool.

Notably, their swoon-worthy chemistry and bond were clearly visible in the photo.

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes first met during the 2025 Celebrity Big Brother, where they quickly formed a supportive friendship that later evolved into a romantic relationship.

The singer revealed dating Hughes while speaking to The Guardian in June.

