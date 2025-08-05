Selena Gomez reveals adorable hand-written note from Benny Blanco: SEE

Home / Entertainment

Selena Gomez cherished heartfelt moments with loved ones ahead of The Only Murders in the Building season 5 release.

Taking to her Instagram account on Tuesday, August 4, the Single Soon singer shared the a carousel of photos featuring her fiance, Benny Blanco, her sister Gracie and other pals.

First in the series was a photo of a paper cup with a sweet hand-written note, appeared to be written and tagged by her fiance, who was bent down on garden chair.

"I love you so much." the hand-written tag read.

In one of the selfies, Selena flaunted her short-layered haircut wearing cat-eye glasses.

While another selfie, taken at a restaurant Benny was seen grabbing a bite of his meal as Selena clicked the photo.

As always, the Calm Down hitmaker did not miss the chance to share a beautiful click with her stepsister, Gracie.

Selena affectionately hugged Gracie as they posed for the photo at an outdoor restaurant.

"Good time, good food, good people" Selena wrote in the caption of the Instagram post, which has already garnered more than a million hearts.

On the work front, Selena is gearing for the release of her Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building season 5 on September 9, 2025.

