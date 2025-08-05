Priyanka Chopra Jonas reunite with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for epic 'Love & War'?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has once again found herself in the spotlight amid swirling rumors that she may be joining Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s highly anticipated epic, Love & War.
The Citadel star has ignited the buzz about her cameo in the film as she posted the Ram Leela and her song.
As reported by India Today a source exclusively shared, "Priyanka Chopra Jonas just happened to post a throwback video of her song Ram Chahe Leela.”
The insider went on to continue, “While Priyanka and Sanjay Leela Bhansali share a great fondness and mutual respect for each other's work, there is absolutely no truth to the speculation of them collaborating at this point in time."
Notably, Bhansali’s upcoming movie Love & War star-studded cast includes, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles.
The period film is set to be a passionate love story amid the backdrop of a war, and it is currently under production.
The film is slated to release on 20 March 2026.
Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for SS Rajamouli's next tentatively titled SSMB29, alongside Mahesh Babu.
On Monday, she shared a photo of her arriving in Hyderabad for the next schedule of the shoot.
The upcoming movie is believed to be one of India's biggest films, and it is speculated to release in 2027, though the date has not been confirmed yet.