Ozzy Osbourne's shocking cause of death disclosed after he dies at 76

The Black Sabbath frontman's daughter Aimee submitted the death certificate at a registry in London

Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne’s official cause of death has reportedly been revealed, following the heavy metal icon’s passing at the age of 76.

As per a death certificate obtained by The New York Times and The Sun, the Paranoid singer passed away "out of hospital cardiac arrest" and "acute myocardial infarction," with coronary artery disease and Parkinson's disease with autonomic dysfunction listed as "joint causes."

It is reported that Osbourne's daughter Aimee submitted the death certificate at a registry in London.

The Black Sabbath frontman and reality TV personality died on Tuesday, July 22.

“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," Osbourne's family said in a statement at the time.

The statement added, "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."

The Osbourne family, including Sharon, Louis, Aimee, Kelly, and Jack, paid their final respects in a solemn procession held in Birmingham on July 30.

Prior to his death, Osbourne performed from a stage at the Black Sabbath farewell concert on July 5 in Birmingham, England.

He had several health issues in the years before his final performance as in January 2020, Osbourne revealed that he’d been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

