Woody Allen bizarre birthday letter compares Jeffrey Epstein to Dracula

Woody Allen has been making headlines as a birthday letter addressed to Jeffrey Epstein emerged, comparing the disgraced financier to Dracula.
Reported by The New York Times, the letter was sent by Allen to the convicted sex offender on his 63rd birthday in 2016.
In the birthday card, the Manhattan star wrote about parties hosted at Epstein's home, where attendees included "politicians, scientists, teachers, magicians, comedians, intellectuals, journalists," among others.
Allen also noted that the food at the parties was sometimes served by young women that reminded him "one of Castle Dracula, where [Bela] Lugosi has three young female vampires who service the place.”
The parties featured lacklustre food and would sometimes have just takeout from a Chinese restaurant.
Furthermore, several of Epstein's close friends sent him letters for his birthday and many of them referenced parties hosted at his home on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.
According to the report, Epstein's large New York City home featured several photographs of Epstein with powerful figures, including President Donald Trump, former President Bill Clinton and Pope John Paul II.
Epstein died in a New York City jail in 2019 after he was indicted on charges of sex trafficking. His death was ruled as suicide.
Moreover, Allen, who controversially began an affair with his now-wife, Soon-Yi Previn, while he was still in a relationship with her adoptive mother, Mia Farrow, has been accused of sexually abusing his daughter Dylan Farrow.
Woody Allen has strongly denied the accusations of sexual abuse.