Justin Bieber features Hailey, Jack in touching ‘Yukon’ music video teaser

Justin Bieber has released heart-melting visuals of new song ‘Yukon’ featuring sweet family moments with Hailey Bieber and Jack

Justin Bieber is completely in love with his little family and the striking visuals of Yukon are proof of it!

The Swag hitmaker left no stone unturned in melting his fans’ hearts with the touching visuals from his new song, Yukon, released today, on Tuesday, August 5.

Taking to Instagram, the Daisies singer sparked a frenzy among his fans by sharing a snippet from the upcoming full music video of the sweet track.

“Shot and directed by @colebennett,” captioned the singer.

The awe-filled clip – featuring black-and-white visuals – opened with Justin resting on a yacht, then transitioned to a shot of the tiny lower body of his nearly one-year-old son, Jack Blues Bieber.

“Y U K O N,” read the text in the frame.

The adorable clip then showcased the Sorry singer’s model wife, Hailey Bieber, striking a pose as she enjoyed a swim in the ocean, followed by a shot of Justin taking in the moment.

Next in the video, Justin Bieber was seen singing lyrics of Yukon, which then transitioned to an adorable frame featuring a rare glimpse of Jack showing his two tiny teeth.

The delightful video also showed the Peaches singer gently kissing his baby boy’s toe, a heartwarming shot of him, Hailey and Jack on the vessel, and the Vogue model carrying their little baby in her arms.

Fans reaction:

Completely in awe, a fan wrote, “Oh my gosh.”

“OMG JACK IMMA' TEAR UP,” another gushed.

“It’s not my birthday but Justin and Hailey gave me a gift,” expressed a third.

Justin Bieber released his seventh studio album, Swag, on July 11, 2025.

