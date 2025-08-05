Home / Entertainment

Lady Gaga set to haunt 'Wednesday' season 2 with new music

The 'Blood Mary' singer wrote a new track titled 'Dead Dance' for the hit Netflix series


Lady Gaga is set to bring her signature edge to Nevermore Academy, with a brand-new song reportedly featured in Season 2 of Netflix’s hit series Wednesday.

As per Variety, the Blood Marry singer wrote a new track titled Dead Dance for the hit Netflix series as she will be dropping it next month.

The song and video are slated for release next month to align with her appearance in the show as Rosaline Rotwood, a “legendary Nevermore teacher who encounters Wednesday.”

Last month, it was reported that Gaga and Wednesday director Tim Burton had been spotted together on the Island of the Dolls in Xochimilco, south of Mexico City, which is purportedly haunted and features hundreds of decaying dolls strung across trees and structures.

According to the sources, the upcoming song was recorded with the same team that directed the Mayhem album, notably the co-writers and co-producers were Andrew Watt and Cirkut.

Last week at the London premiere of Wednesday Season 2, Burton spoke glowingly of Gaga, calling his experience working with the multi-talented artist on the series “inspirational.”

However, Gaga did not attend the premiere due to her ongoing Mayhem Ball tour.

But she is a part of a star-studded cast that includes Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones and new faces Steve Buscemi as new Nevermore principal Barry Dort and Joanna Lumley as Wednesday’s grandmother.

To note, the first part of Wednesday Season 2 (Episodes 1–4) will be released on Netflix on Wednesday, August 6, 2025 and the final four episodes in Part 2 will follow on September 3, 2025.

You Might Like:

‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ writer breaks silence on photo leaks from film's set

‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ writer breaks silence on photo leaks from film's set
Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt are reprising their iconic roles from original 2006 film

Orlando Bloom faces backlash for sharing naked photo of daughter Daisy Dove

Orlando Bloom faces backlash for sharing naked photo of daughter Daisy Dove
Orlando Bloom shares his four-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, with ex-partner, Katy Perry

Camila Cabello releases ‘yours, c tour’ mini documentary

Camila Cabello releases ‘yours, c tour’ mini documentary
Camila Cabello delights fans with most-awaited ‘yours, c tour’ mini documentary release

Matt Damon in 'Avatar'? 5 times actors rejected iconic film roles

Matt Damon in 'Avatar'? 5 times actors rejected iconic film roles
From 'The Matrix' to 'Legally Blonde' several actors have regretted passion on classic movie roles for their own reasons

Louis Tomlinson, Zara McDermott heats up Internet with first steamy snap

Louis Tomlinson, Zara McDermott heats up Internet with first steamy snap
Louis and Zara were first linked together in March when they spotted enjoying a secret romantic getaway

Dolly Parton honoured as Guinness World Records icon for 11 historic titles

Dolly Parton honoured as Guinness World Records icon for 11 historic titles
Dolly Parton named a Guinness World Records icon for holding 11 record-breaking titles

Blake Lively’s lawyers plea sanctions against Justin Baldoni’s attorney

Blake Lively’s lawyers plea sanctions against Justin Baldoni’s attorney
Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively have confirmed to testify in court hearing next year

Tom Holland swings out of ‘Spiderman’ suit for stroll with fiancée Zendaya

Tom Holland swings out of ‘Spiderman’ suit for stroll with fiancée Zendaya
Tom Holland and Zendaya reportedly got engaged in a secret ceremony last December