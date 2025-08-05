Lady Gaga set to haunt 'Wednesday' season 2 with new music

Lady Gaga is set to bring her signature edge to Nevermore Academy, with a brand-new song reportedly featured in Season 2 of Netflix’s hit series Wednesday.
As per Variety, the Blood Marry singer wrote a new track titled Dead Dance for the hit Netflix series as she will be dropping it next month.
The song and video are slated for release next month to align with her appearance in the show as Rosaline Rotwood, a “legendary Nevermore teacher who encounters Wednesday.”
Last month, it was reported that Gaga and Wednesday director Tim Burton had been spotted together on the Island of the Dolls in Xochimilco, south of Mexico City, which is purportedly haunted and features hundreds of decaying dolls strung across trees and structures.
According to the sources, the upcoming song was recorded with the same team that directed the Mayhem album, notably the co-writers and co-producers were Andrew Watt and Cirkut.
Last week at the London premiere of Wednesday Season 2, Burton spoke glowingly of Gaga, calling his experience working with the multi-talented artist on the series “inspirational.”
However, Gaga did not attend the premiere due to her ongoing Mayhem Ball tour.
But she is a part of a star-studded cast that includes Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones and new faces Steve Buscemi as new Nevermore principal Barry Dort and Joanna Lumley as Wednesday’s grandmother.
To note, the first part of Wednesday Season 2 (Episodes 1–4) will be released on Netflix on Wednesday, August 6, 2025 and the final four episodes in Part 2 will follow on September 3, 2025.