Miley Cyrus’ mom makes new confession about divorce with Billy Ray Cyrus

Tish Cyrus has recently made an unexpected confession about divorce with ex husband Billy Ray Cyrus.
She got married to the country singer in 1993, they later on got divorced in 2002.
On Monday, during a recent chat on Kate and Oliver Hudson's podcast, Sibling Revelry, the manager and producer confessed, "I never wanted to be divorced,"
Tish shares three kids with Billy including Miley Cyrus, 32, Braison Cyrus, 30, and Noah Cyrus, 24.
The 57-year-old added, "(But) for us, you're in the public eye and the world that we exist in is already so odd, and at some times unstable. I wanted to make it work, probably for a little too long, like, for my own mental health. There became a point that, like, I didn't have a choice."
Tish further noted that their divorce was "tough on everyone," even though their children were adults when their parents finally called it quits.
Notably, the former couple previously filed for divorce in 2010, and again in 2013, but later on they reconciled.
"I was an only child and had the best upbringing and best parents and never went through anything like that," she explained.
Tish tied the knot with Prison Break star Dominic Purcell in July last year.