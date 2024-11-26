Entertainment

Miley Cyrus’ mom makes new confession about divorce with Billy Ray Cyrus

Billy Ray Cyrus shares three kids with ex wife Tish Cyrus — Miley, Braison, and Noah

  • by Web Desk
  • November 26, 2024
Miley Cyrus’ mum makes new confession about divorce with Billy Ray Cyrus
Miley Cyrus’ mum makes new confession about divorce with Billy Ray Cyrus

Tish Cyrus has recently made an unexpected confession about divorce with ex husband Billy Ray Cyrus.

She got married to the country singer in 1993, they later on got divorced in 2002.

On Monday, during a recent chat on Kate and Oliver Hudson's podcast, Sibling Revelry, the manager and producer confessed, "I never wanted to be divorced,"

Tish shares three kids with Billy including Miley Cyrus, 32, Braison Cyrus, 30, and Noah Cyrus, 24.

The 57-year-old added, "(But) for us, you're in the public eye and the world that we exist in is already so odd, and at some times unstable. I wanted to make it work, probably for a little too long, like, for my own mental health. There became a point that, like, I didn't have a choice."

Tish further noted that their divorce was "tough on everyone," even though their children were adults when their parents finally called it quits.

Notably, the former couple previously filed for divorce in 2010, and again in 2013, but later on they reconciled.

"I was an only child and had the best upbringing and best parents and never went through anything like that," she explained.

Tish tied the knot with Prison Break star Dominic Purcell in July last year.

Leslie Hernandez: Everything to know about famous influencer
Leslie Hernandez: Everything to know about famous influencer
Zach Bryan loses his cool after object thrown at him mid-performance
Zach Bryan loses his cool after object thrown at him mid-performance
Netflix teases thrilling update about ‘Squid Game’ season 2
Netflix teases thrilling update about ‘Squid Game’ season 2
Taylor Swift cleverly sneaks out of LA hotspot to dodge crowds: WATCH
Taylor Swift cleverly sneaks out of LA hotspot to dodge crowds: WATCH
Lana Del Rey drops delightful news about new album
Lana Del Rey drops delightful news about new album
Megan Fox makes first public appearance with bump after pregnancy news
Megan Fox makes first public appearance with bump after pregnancy news
Brad Pitt’s Thanksgiving plan with girlfriend Ines de Ramon gets revealed
Brad Pitt’s Thanksgiving plan with girlfriend Ines de Ramon gets revealed
Dwayne Johnson reveals Taylor Swift made him do something he 'never' does
Dwayne Johnson reveals Taylor Swift made him do something he 'never' does
Barry Keoghan fights back against trolls calling him a 'deadbeat dad'
Barry Keoghan fights back against trolls calling him a 'deadbeat dad'
Glen Powell surprises lookalike contest winner with life-changing prize
Glen Powell surprises lookalike contest winner with life-changing prize
2024 Billboard Music Awards: Zach Bryan, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter lead the pack
2024 Billboard Music Awards: Zach Bryan, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter lead the pack
Gavin Casalegno: Everything to know about ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ actor
Gavin Casalegno: Everything to know about ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ actor