Iqra Aziz beams with delight on her 27th birthday

Iqra Aziz celebrated her 27th birthday in style!
Turning to her Instagram account on Monday, the Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 actress documented her birthday bliss.
In the shared photos, Iqra channeled an old school girl vibe while posing for striking clicks from inside her lavish abode.
The Suno Chanda star for her birthday looked the very best, slaying her T-shirt game which she tucked inside a denim skirt.
She paired sneakers with her entire outfit and kept her makeup subtle.
“Birthday girl,” Aziz captioned her photo carousel, adding a pink rose emoji.
As the picture did rounds, her ardent fans thronged the comments section with birthday wishes.
One user wrote, “You don’t even look 20.”
“Cuteness level 27," another fan penned.
“Divine girl,” the third user added.
“Happy birthday! Have a good one,” effused the fourth.
It is pertinent to mention that on the occasion of her 27th birthday, the star’s beloved husband Yasir Hussain hosted a surprise midnight bash where she cut her luscious chocolate cake.
Yasir Hussain never shies away from going miles for his ladylove, with whom Iqra shares a son Kabir Hussain.