Pep Guardiola’s nightmare becomes true ahead of Liverpool vs Man City

One of the worst nightmare of Pep Guardiola has become a terrible reality for Manchester City before a highly-anticipated match with Liverpool next month.
On Monday, the club’s talented player John Stones sat out of training.
He was substituted at half-time of Manchester's 4-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur over the weekend, and is now an injury worry for his side's upcoming matches against Feyenoord and Liverpool.
During a recent press conference on Monday, Manchester’s manager said, "They are still not ready because they were injured. Our main player for transitions, Rodri is not there. We cannot survive because with four central defenders I put Manu or John there, with Ruben, Nathan and Josko behind.”
"I have to play with Gundo, who is an attacking midfielder and our best guy for arriving into the box but I have to play him as a holding midfielder because the other holding midfielder - [Mateo] Kova[cic] is injured,” he noted.
However, there’s a sigh of relief for Pep as he was able to welcome back Ruben Dias and Jeremey Doku to team training after they sat out of Saturday's defeat.
Notably, Manchester City is set to play against Liverpool on December 1, 2024.